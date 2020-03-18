Middle Georgia families receive free meals during school shutdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia families expressed gratitude as they received a free meal courtesy of the Bibb County School District Wednesday.

With Bibb County schools closed for the next few weeks, some students will miss out on daily meals.

- Advertisement -

The nutrition program made its way to nearly 60 locations throughout the county.

The executive director of the programs — Timikel Sharpe — tells 41NBC they will continue to stop at the selected locations for the next week and a half.

Students ages 18 and younger are given a different meal each day.

“The meals come from the Central Kitchen that’s our central facility that we’re using to prep and pack meals,” said Sharpe. “We have over a hundred people there working, assembling meals. Today’s meal was a PB&J which is a favorite of a lot of children in the district. We cover all of the requirements for a program.”

For times and locations, click here .