Middle Georgia families receive free meals during school shutdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia families expressed gratitude as they received a free meal courtesy of the Bibb County School District Wednesday.
With Bibb County schools closed for the next few weeks, some students will miss out on daily meals.
The nutrition program made its way to nearly 60 locations throughout the county.
The executive director of the programs — Timikel Sharpe — tells 41NBC they will continue to stop at the selected locations for the next week and a half.
Students ages 18 and younger are given a different meal each day.
“The meals come from the Central Kitchen that’s our central facility that we’re using to prep and pack meals,” said Sharpe. “We have over a hundred people there working, assembling meals. Today’s meal was a PB&J which is a favorite of a lot of children in the district. We cover all of the requirements for a program.”
For times and locations, click here .