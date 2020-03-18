Houston Healthcare, Health District, RAFB work to contain COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials with Houston Healthcare, the North Central Health District, and Robins Air Force Base are working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

North Central Health District epidemiologists confirmed Wednesday that the first case of the COVID-19 involves a Houston County resident. Houston Healthcare released a statement that the resident is an employee at the hospital.

According to the statement, the contact happened at one of Houston Healthcare’s Med-Stop facilities.

The individual has travel history to an area of the United States where COVID-19 has active community spread.

“At this time the person is not hospitalized,” said Michael Hokanson, the public information officer. “There is self-isolation at home to prevent the further spread of the illness in the community.”

Houston Healthcare and the health district are working together to identify any contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious.

“Our epidemiologists will be actually working with the individual to get a contact list established, and she will be contacting those individuals that may be at risk of exposure,” Hokanson said. “She will get the information on quarantine and symptom monitoring, so we can contain the spread, should there have been a risk of exposure.”

The health district and Houston Healthcare are working to provide appropriate patient and employee followup.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, RAFB leaders say they plan to keep those on the base safe.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water a not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue.

If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces

