Kemp, state agencies call for prioritization of COVID-19 tests

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp is asking Georgians to be mindful of the state’s resources when it comes to testing for COVID-19.

The governor’s office, Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency issued a joint statement Wednesday.

“Many Georgians are eager to be tested right now, but we need to be mindful of our resources,” the statement said. “We have to be in this fight together.”

“According to federal and state health officials, we must start prioritizing COVID-19 tests for our most vulnerable populations and the people responsible for their care and safety,” the statement continued. “This will conserve precious medical supplies – like masks, shoe covers, and gowns – which are becoming increasingly difficult to find for healthcare facilities due to overuse, export bans, and hoarding.”

The statement says the state’s elderly, those with living with chronic and underlying conditions, those who live in long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and members of law enforcement members need tests.

“The best way to serve the public is to protect the people who are protecting us in this battle,” the statement said.

According to federal and state health officials, people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to be tested. Additionally, most people who are mildly or moderately ill with “cold-like” symptoms do not need to be tested.

“The majority of people with COVID-19 can safely recover at home with self-isolation and symptomatic treatment,” the statement said. “Diagnosis through laboratory testing does not change the care that they would receive.”

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should always consult their healthcare provider if they are sick.

The statement says all Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance: