Local restaurant provides free lunches for students

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Snack Boxx in Dublin is providing students in Laurens County with free lunches until Friday.

Middle Georgia saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday in Houston County. The number of confirmed cases in Georgia has risen to 197, which is an increase of 51 cases since Tuesday.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is scary, The Snack Boxx is putting their faith over fear. Constance Johnson — the co-owner of the restaurant — says her family chooses to be cautious, not fearful.

The restaurant gave out free lunches to students on Monday. The meals included a grilled cheese sandwich, french fries, and a small lemonade.

Constance says the business is not seeking anything in return, but they want people to learn one thing.

“Right now we’re in a time of uncertainty and everybody is panicking,” Constance said, “But just knowing that the Lord is still in control — that was the main message we wanted to share. And just our love, and wanting to give back to the community as a whole.”

Her son Austin Johnson is a senior at East Laurens High School. Austin says he has seen the need for food in his own school, and understands why families could use a free meal.

“We just want to make sure all the kids will be able to get a free lunch, because you know not all kids will be able to have lunch. Especially if their parents are working,” Austin said.

The Snack Boxx is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. The restaurant is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pick up orders are an option if you call (478)353-1213.