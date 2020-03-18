Local Sheriff’s Office serving others differently

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting March 18, the Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies are offering to pick up groceries and necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputies will provide services to pregnant women, the elderly immuno-compromised individuals, and those who have no way of traveling to get the services themselves.

Situations that fall outside of these categories will be considered on a case by case basis.

The services will include buying and delivering essentials to citizens. The products you can request include food, toiletry, and hygiene items.

Although no one has requested assistance so far, Sheriff Larry Dean says the willingness to help from the community willing is overwhelming.

“Now there’s a need in our community and Laurens County has always been the group of people that would stand up, and just help each other,” Sheriff Dean said. “I’m just so proud to be the Sheriff of a county like this, where everybody is willing to pitch in and help.”

The grocery pickup service itself costs nothing. However, you will have to pay the cost of the purchased goods.

How to donate

If you would like to donate the cost of goods to someone in need, contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office using Facebook Messenger. You can also text or call Sergeant Kasey Loyd at 478-488-0400.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, deputies will not enter any homes. They will leave the items in a place that they have discussed with the person in need.

All packages will be sprayed with disinfectant to prevent the spread of germs.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies encourage residents to keep in mind that the number of people serviced will vary depending on staff availability and call volume.

To opt into this free service, contact Sergeant Kasey Lloyd at (478) 488-0400.