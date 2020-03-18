Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park closing Visitor Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ocmulgee Mounds is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention , and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of March 19, Ocmulgee Mounds, is closing the Visitor Center and Earth Lodge until further notice. The grounds will remain open from 8:00 am-5:00 pm daily.

The National Park Service (NPS) urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, they ask you take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.