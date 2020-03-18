MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Employees of ride-sharing companies like Uber or Lyft are still out picking up riders. Tuesday, both companies suspended their pool and shared-ride options.

The companies are monitoring the situation and taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It crossed my mind but I have no fear of it,” said Uber driver Charlie Pertillo.

Uber sent out an in-app message, asking riders to reconsider non-essential trips. If they must ride, the company suggests giving the driver space.

Protecting against COVID-19 while ridesharing

Pertillo says since the first announcement regarding the virus, he has been following the company’s current guidelines.

“I tried to keep my car sanitized sometime after every passenger and sometime before the shift and after the shift,” says the driver.

Other preventative measures include washing hands, covering your mouth or nose with a tissue if you cough or sneeze, and opening the window to improve ventilation.

Wednesday, Houston County health officials confirmed Middle Georgia’s first case of COVID-19.

“We cover Bibb County, Houston County, and the surrounding counties as well,” shared Pertillo.

Uber says if you feel uncomfortable picking up a passenger, you can either choose not to accept or cancel the trip.

Pertillo says thus far, work is steady averaging out nearly 20 passengers a day.