Scattered showers and storms forecast Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As a warm front moves through the area, temperatures will be increasing this afternoon as well as rain and thunderstorm chances.

TODAY.

Under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast as well. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way for your Thursday, and that means temperatures will continue to increase as well. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s before falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Our dry weather ends late in the evening on Friday as a cold front approaches Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be on the decline as well. Rain chances hold steady throughout the weekend with our best chance for rain coming on Monday. Temperatures will return to the upper 60’s on Sunday and Monday.

