MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones is asking all funeral homes to suspend church funerals due to coronavirus. He urges funeral homes to have graveside funerals instead.

Jones also says there should be no more than 50 people at the site. He also suggests no limousines due to closeness.

- Advertisement -

This is in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.