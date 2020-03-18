Walmart stores adjusting hours, limiting purchases of some items

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart stores across the nation will adjust store hours, add a senior hour, limit purchases of some items and temporarily close Auto Care Centers starting Thursday, March 19.

A post Wednesday on Walmart.com by Dacona Smith, Walmart’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said the company is pleased with recent adjustments to operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing and that it will “take additional steps beginning, Thursday, March 19.”

- Advertisement -

Stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that regularly open after 7 a.m. will open at their normal time.

“While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours,” Smith wrote.

The company will also offer older customers—who could be more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus—special shopping hours.

Related Article: Red Cross sees decline in blood donations amid Coronavirus outbreak

“From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older,” Smith wrote. “This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.”

Walmart will also add limits for customers in several categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart’s Auto Care Centers will be temporarily shut down “to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.”

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedules but will provide only essential services, such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

“I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it’s likely that could continue,” Smith wrote.

“We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there.”