30 employees, up to 60 patients exposed to COVID-19 at Houston Healthcare Med-Stop

According to Kevin Rowley with Houston Healthcare, 30 employees and up to 60 patients were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two of the three Houston Healthcare Med-Stop centers are back open after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kevin Rowley with Houston Healthcare, the employee worked at the Lake Joy location on March 12th and March 13th.

Rowley reports 30 employees and up to 60 patients were possibly exposed to the virus at this time. The North Central Health District has the names of the employees and patients to investigate the possible exposure.

Rowley says the Lake Joy location remains closed due to staffing issues. And the center hopes to reopen in the next day or two.

Wednesday, the North Central Health District confirmed a Houston County COVID-19 case. According to the release, the individual has travel history to an area of the United States where COVID-19 has active community spread. The individual is not hospitalized at this time, and is isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading.

Rowley says the employee is still showing symptoms, but is doing better.

In a news release, Houston Healthcare states, “Our primary concern rests with the safety of our patients, employees and medical staff.” The release goes on to say Houston Healthcare is working closely with officials from the North Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to provide appropriate patient and employee follow up.