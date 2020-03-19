Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County has its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from The South Central Health District, Dr. Thomas Craft with the SCHD confirmed that two Laurens County residents are infected with the virus. According to the SCHD, both people are being treated at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

The South Central Health District is working to identify any contacts who may have been

exposed to the infected people. Anyone who has been exposed will be directly contacted by public health and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Our team has been working for several weeks to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in our district,” said Dr. Thomas Craft, with the South Central Health District. “We are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us

to handle these cases appropriately. The South Central Health District will continue to keep the public informed with the most up to date information on COVID-19.”

These are the second and third cases of COVID-19 in Middle Georgia. Wednesday, the North Central Health District in Macon confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Houston County.