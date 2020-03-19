Daybreak Interview: COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on blood donations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close, canceled events and changed how we live our everyday lives. The American Red Cross is feeling the impact with the lack of blood donors.

Ronnika McFall, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, spoke to 41NBC Anchor Amanada Corna via Skype about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting blood donations in Georgia and why people should donate now.

- Advertisement -

To find a blood drive in your area, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code, you can download the Red Cross’ blood donor app, or call 1-800-Red Cross.

Click on the video to see what McFall had to say.