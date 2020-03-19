5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Middle Georgia

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A total of five cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Middle Georgia.

One case was announced on Wednesday, and four cases were announced on Thursday.

Dr. Thomas Craft with the South Central Health District confirmed that two Laurens County residents are infected with the virus.

Both people are being treated at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

The North Central Health District confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 — one Bibb County resident and one Peach County resident.

The South Central Health District and The North Central Health District are working to identify those who may have been exposed to the infected people.

“Our team has been working for several weeks to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in our district,” said Dr. Thomas Craft, with the South Central Health District. “We are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to handle these cases appropriately. The South Central Health District will continue to keep the public informed with the most up to date information on COVID-19.”

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water a not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue.

If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces

Anyone who has been exposed will be directly contacted by public health and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

