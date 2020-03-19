BS Report: March 18th

What has happened in the last seven days is extraordinary. Our world, our lives have changed. This is like a bad movie, and we are saying things that script writers put down on paper to try and shock moviegoers. Kids who are supposed to graduated from high school – at some point – this spring were not alive on 9-11. So, they have nothing to compare what we are going through to, but this is 9-11 and everything we could have every dreamed of rolled up into one big event. Nine-eleven did impact us all, even by the changes in the way we travel and enter games and concerts. But this will be different. This is something we all have to avoid. This is something that will impact most of us in the wallet, and therefore, we’re concerned. This is when we usually have sports to turn to – so that we can take our minds off our troubles. And yet, it’s not there either. If not for a member of the Utah Jazz getting this virus and that being announced last Wednesday night, we might not have started to take this more seriously. So, sports had a hand in getting our attention. This weekend is when March Madness should begin. We should be a week away from Opening Day in baseball. We should be a few weeks away from the Masters. We should be getting reports from spring football practices all over the south. And, there’s nothing. We can’t even look to sports to help us survive this mess we’re all in. Last weekend was awful, as we had only replays of previous games to watch. Replays – not the real thing. Just replays. —

Your heart must go out for the seniors in high school who play spring sports. I can’t imagine if during my senior year I was told my baseball season was over before it really even began. And these teams, like the Georgia baseball team, that had waited for what they believed would be a special season only to find out it was over. The Georgia baseball team was on its way to Gainesville last Thursday to play the Florida Gators in a big SEC series. They were in Brunswick and all of a sudden started getting texts that the NC-Double-A was cancelling the rest of the season. Those players were crushed. – We have no idea how long this will last, when sports will be back to help us cope with what’s going to happen. Sure, there are more important things going on that sports right now, but sports are what can help us through issues in our lives and it’s not even there to save us this time. It’s on pause, as well. We’ll survive this. We’ll watch sports again and go to the games again, hopefully soon. But for now, we just must wash our hands and practice social distancing. Again, words out of a movie, and for all of us, it is our new reality – at least for a while.