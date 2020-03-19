COVID-19 cases reported in Macon-Bibb, Peach counties

The cases involve a resident of Macon-Bibb County and a resident of Peach County.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District confirms two additional cases of COVID-19 within the 13-county district. The cases involve a resident of Macon-Bibb County and a resident of Peach County.

Both individuals are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.

The North Central Health District reports there was no history of travel in both cases. The sources of exposure are unknown at this time. NCHD is working to identify the sources of exposure and any contacts that may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious.

People identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted directly by a public health epidemiologist and monitored for respiratory symptoms.

NCHD has confirmed three total cases of COVID-19 throughout the 13-county district in Central Georgia. The first was identified March 18 involving a resident of Houston County. The number of cases may increase as the situation evolves

Healthcare facilities are working with the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and private labs to process tests. NCHD’s 13 county health departments do not offer testing at this time. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before visiting the location.

For more information about the COVID-19, including cases numbers and guidance, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus, or use the Georgia COVID-19 Hotline by calling 844-442-2681.