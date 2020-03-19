Dublin VA suspends visitations, screens veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin VA is making changes and taking precautions to combat the coronavirus.

Currently, they are not allowing visitors to enter the building. Also, veterans must be screened before entering the building.

The hospice patients center will only see one patient at a time.

Veterans who don’t want to come in person because of concerns about the virus have the option of talking to healthcare professionals online using the telehealth system.

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Laurens County, the center says they can help neighboring facilities in case of an emergency.

“We have three different areas in which we call COVID-19 containment areas,” said the center’s medical director, David Whitmer. “And the purpose of those areas is to have separate distinct areas of the hospital in which we have what are called negative pressure flow. So there is no air, no opportunity for a virus to get anywhere else into the hospital.”

Starting Monday, everyone — including VA employees — must be screened at the main entrance.