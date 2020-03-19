Eastman nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dodge County nursing home Employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to Megan Gibbs with Eastman Healthcare & Rehab.

The nursing home was notified by the Georgia Department of Public Health that one of its part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Gibbs says the part-time employee last worked in the facility overnight on March 6.

In a statement, Gibbs said:

“We are monitoring our residents and employees closely and follow the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services recently released regulations specifically addressing infection control.

“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia Department of Community Health, and the Dodge County Health Department to ensure that our residents are safe and comfortable.”