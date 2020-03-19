Friday stays warm in Middle Georgia

It was a beautiful day across Middle Georgia to welcome in Spring! The first full day of Spring on Friday will also be a beautiful day with warm temps and mostly dry conditions.



Warm, humid air is going to hang out through the day with a few clouds possible through the day. By tomorrow evening a cold front approaches the area and brings our next chance of rain.

Rain likely holds off until around 8pm Friday. Severe storms are not likely, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder Friday night and into Saturday.

Saturday will bring scattered showers, but it shouldn’t be a total rain out of a day. Highs will be noticeably cooler behind the front on Saturday. The cool air will really settle in by Sunday as highs top out in the low 70’s (which is normal for this time of year).

Rain is likely off and on on Sunday, lingering into Monday. Warm weather returns for much of next week with highs back in the 80’s.