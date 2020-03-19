GDC employee tests positive for coronavirus

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Georgia Department of Corrections employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case within the department, including employees and offenders. There are 34 state prisons operating under the GDC, however the effected facility has not been named.

The infected individual last reported to work on Thursday, March 12th.

In a release from the department, officials are “taking all necessary precautions” to prevent the spread of the virus. This will now include the screening of anyone entering a GDC facility.