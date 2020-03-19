GA Lt Governor Geoff Duncan self quarantined

ATLANTA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan is self quarantining after a Senate member tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday night Duncan announced in a press release that he will self quarantine for the next 14 days. Georgia officials used “serious precautions” during Monday’s special session at the capital. However, one senate member in attendance did test positive for coronavirus.

The release did not identify the Senate member.

The Lieutenant Governor says that the special session was “absolutely necessary” to endorse Governor Kemp’s public health state of emergency. And, that suspending the 2020 legislative session was the right call in his opinion. Duncan encourages all Georgians to use precautions to protect themselves and their families.

“I encourage all of us to heed the warnings of Gov. Kemp and the Trump Administration- we have to take this seriously.”- Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan