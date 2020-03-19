Howard goaltender Palmer Braunstein anxious to get back on soccer field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Howard goaltender Palmer Braunstein is another senior who had his season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He loves the game of soccer so much that he sent out this tweet:

“We Just Want 2 Play,” he wrote.

The All-Region goaltender is referring to him and his teammates. It’s five simple words, but they speak volumes.

Palmer has received an offer to play soccer at the next level, but he wants to return to the field with his teammates for one last dance.

He’s just that competitive and passionate about the game of soccer.

Here are Palmer’s thoughts on not being able to play the game he loves.

PALMER BRAUNSTEIN

“Simply, I just want to play. I enjoy the game and just like coming out here and playing. I think of my team as brothers, especially my fellow seniors. I’ve been playing with them for three or four years. We’ve got that bond together and I’m just really excited to get back on the field.”