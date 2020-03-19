Macon Transit Authority implements plan to reduce COVID-19 spread

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Transit Authority is extending its COVID-19 pandemic plans, starting March 23 until April 11. MTA will conduct a 10-point plan.

They will reduce transit on the weekends. Bus operations will run from 5:20 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Fixed route and paratransit rides are free of charge. Paratransit rides are for medical necessities only.

Riders must have their temperatures checked before entering the bus. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher cannot ride.

MTA is also reducing ridership. People cannot continuously ride, limiting passengers to one trip.

MTA is enforcing rear door boarding and disembarking only. Caution tape will be placed between bus drivers and riders to promote social distancing.

Youth riders that are younger than 18, need to be accompanied by an adult.

The transfer station will be closed to the public, and restrooms will be locked. Transit supervisors are on duty to answer questions and provide guidance.

MTA’s administrative offices are also closed to the public.

For more on route details and times, go to MTA’s website.