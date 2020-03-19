Northside’s football program adds Devonte Butler to its coaching staff

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside’s football program has been putting in work during the off-season, and we all know if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

The Eagles are coming off a down year last season under former longtime head coach Kevin Kinsler.

They finished 3-7 overall, 0-4 in the region and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

But during the off-season, they’ve made some key additions to their coaching staff. The latest hire is Devonte Butler.

The Eagles announced the hire on Thursday.

Butler is coming from Centennial High School. He played at Twiggs County and brings more than six years of experience to the program.

It’s another great hire for Northside.