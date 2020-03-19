Peach County limiting public access to county buildings

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County is limiting and in some cases discontinuing public access to county buildings and facilities during normal business hours starting Friday, March 20 through at least March 31.

“At this time, Peach County has one confirmed case of COVID-19,” said a post on the county’s website Thursday.

County employees will report to work during normal shifts and will be available by telephone or other electronic means. Field workers, including inspectors, code enforcement officers and constables, will be performing duties outside of assigned offices, and public contact will be discouraged by field personnel.

Click here for a full list of departments and functions with temporary restrictions or limited access.

“While we are reluctant to create this inconvenience, Peach County is doing everything possible to promote the public health practices suggested by known and credible sources monitoring the pandemic,” the post said.

“Naturally, we hope that this 12-day period will not need to be extended. Meanwhile, all citizen-based public safety (law enforcement, jail, fire, EMS, E-911), and public works functions (roads, solid waste/recycling) will remain active with some potential adjustments or limitations.”