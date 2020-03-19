Perry Facilities Closed To Walk-In Service

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In response to the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, the City of Perry will be making modifications to our daily operations until further notice.

Perry City Hall: Closed to the public. Utility and tax payments may be made over the phone or online. Cash payments may be made at our kiosk located in the City Hall parking lot. Credit, debit, money orders, and checks are accepted. Customer Service may be reached at 478-988-2754. Please visit https://www.perry-ga.gov/customer-service/.

- Advertisement -

Perry Community Development Building: Closed to the public. The Development Services Portal is available online at https://www.perry-ga.gov/community-development/.

Perry Fire & Emergency Service & Police Department: Closed to the public. They will continue to provide essential services. Response times may be delayed for non-emergency situations.

Perry Leisure Services: All activities are cancelled, including upcoming Spring sports. Refunds will be issued automatically. The James. E. Worrall Center and Rozar Park office is closed to the public.

Perry Municipal Court: Closed to the public. They will continue to provide customer service over the phone and by appointment only. Fines may be paid online or by telephone. Cash payments must be made by appointment only. Municipal Court may be reached at 478-988-2814. Please visit https://www.perry-ga.gov/municipal-court/.

They encourage residents to contact the City at www.perry-ga.gov or the YourCity app.

If you require assistance, please contact the appropriate department: