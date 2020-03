ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, from 7 to 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers 65 and older.

The change will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s.

Publix says it’s offering these expanded hours to better support the elder community.

For more information, visit the company’s website