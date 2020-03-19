Tech Report: New iPad Pro coming soon, AMEX waives late fees

Apple’s new iPad Pro available soon

In today’s episode of Tech Report, Jane King reports that Apple’s new iPad Pro will be available online for either $799 or $949 for 128GB WiFi configurations, depending on size.

The product will be available for purchase online. Apple plans to start shipping on March 25.

Chipotle partnering with Uber Eats

Next, King says Chipotle is temporarily waiving its fees for food delivery through Uber Eats. The service will be available at participating locations during normal business hours.

Facebook to share COVID-19 information at top of users’ feed

Also, King says Facebook plans to feature COVID-19 information at the top of users’ feed over the next 24 hours to share information from healthcare experts.

This social media giant is also offering $100 million in cash and ad credit to 30,000 small businesses.

AMEX Plans to waive interest and late fees

Finally, King says AMEX Plans to waive interest and late fees for those affected by COVID-19. Cardholders can reach out to the customer care team by calling the number on the back of the card.