Trump planning new restrictions on U.S.-Mexico travel

President Donald Trump is planning to place new limits on travel between the U.S. and Mexico, similar to those put in place earlier this week with Canada, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The move was first reported by Reuters.

Mexico has nearly 100 cases of the coronavirus compared to more than 13,000 in the U.S.

Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. and Canada had agreed to close their border to all “nonessential traffic,” excluding trade, because of the spread of the coronavirus.