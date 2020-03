MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tubman Museum will be closed until April 7.

According to a Tubman Museum news release, the staff will be working remotely and have limited access to the museum. This comes in response to COVID-19.

If you need to reschedule an event, contact Harold Young at 478-845-3852. You can also email him at hyoung@tubmanmuseum.com.

Also, the Pan African Festival of Georgia is postponed until further notice.