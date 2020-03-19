Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The South Central Health District confirmed that there are now two cases of the COVID-19 virus in Laurens County.

Laurens County government and health officials declared a state of emergency for the county at a press conference Thursday.

The patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Don Avery, the CEO of Fairview Park Hospital, says that the hospital is treating the positive patients now — but there are other patients that are being investigated for the virus.

Avery stated, “We have had two cases and these patients are under isolation, have been under isolation, and will continue to be so until they recover sufficiently enough to go home. we do have a couple of patients under investigation in the hospital in order to determine whether or not they have the COVID-19 virus.”

According to County Administrator Bryan Rogers, most citizens are no longer allowed to be out of their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The only exceptions, according to a post on the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, are businesses operating with 10 or more employees, work-related travel and emergency situations.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are discouraged. County officials are advising against funerals, weddings, family reunions and other social gatherings in large groups.

Fairview Park Hospital — where the two patients are being treated — issued a general statement:

“Fairview Park Hospital has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to help ensure that we are prepared for COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday night, we were notified by the Health Department that we have two patients in our facility that tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are in isolation with proper precautions in place… We have positioned supplies at points of entry so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated. Fairview Park will continue to follow CDC guidelines.”