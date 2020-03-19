Warm and dry start to spring

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As we close the chapter on Winter, Spring is coming in with warm temperatures, no rain, and plenty of pollen.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s area-wide. Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

We will add a few more clouds into the sky tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring showers to the area late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures during the afternoon will top out in the low to middle 80’s before cooling into the low 60’s overnight.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Isolated showers on Saturday will become more numerous on Sunday and Monday as temperatures cool off into the upper 60’s by the end of the weekend.

