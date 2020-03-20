2 armed men rob Mercer University Drive car wash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people they say robbed a car wash Friday night.

Deputies say it happened at around 8:20 at Goo Goo Car Wash at 3479 Mercer University Drive.

Deputies were told two armed men approached an employee who was closing out the outside cash machine and demanded money.

One of the men took the machine and then both fled. No one was injured.

Deputies say one of the suspects was wearing all black clothing with a dark-colored bandana. The second had on all black clothing, a white shirt underneath, a dark-colored hoodie, an orange facial covering and a dark-colored backpack. Both suspects had guns.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.