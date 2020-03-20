Baldwin County resident confirmed as positive COVID-19 case

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – North Central Health District epidemiologists confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Baldwin County Friday afternoon.



This is according to a news release from Steve Hokanson with NCHD.

- Advertisement -

The news release says the person is not hospitalized at this time and is isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading in the community. The source of exposure is unknown at this time.

NCHD is working to identify the individual’s source of exposure and any contacts that may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted and be provided information on self-quarantining and monitoring for respiratory symptoms.

NCHD has confirmed five total cases of COVID-19 throughout the 13-county district in Central Georgia. NCHD cases include: