MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District announced Friday, it will modify its meal schedule beginning Monday, March 23.

Meals will no longer be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays.

Meals are available to anyone under 18-years-old.

Below is the information on where you can find a location to pick up a free meal.