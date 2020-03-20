Big difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms, officials say

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 has made an impact across the country as confirmed cases continue to rise.

As more people become concerned, many are wondering if they’ve contracted the virus themselves.

- Advertisement -

Officials say sometimes people mistakenly confuse allergies with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Allergist Dr. David Plaxico is informing residents of the differences and what people should be on the lookout for.

“One of the biggest mistakes is with allergies there’s really no fever with that,” Plaxico said. “So if you have a fever, usually it will be some type of illness–a viral illness or bacterial illness.”

Allergy Symptoms & Diagnosis

Nasal symptoms: itchy, runny nose; sneezing; coughing

Eye symptoms: itchy, watery eyes, redness

Skin symptoms: itchy, sensitive skin; rash or hives; swelling

Respiratory symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, wheeze, chest tightness

Coronavirus Symptoms

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Officials urge patients to call their physician before coming into the office if they are worried about their symptoms.

Click here for more.