MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding a man they say assaulted a female last month.

Deputies say the incident happened on February 27.

- Advertisement -

33-year-old Marcelles Kendall Williams Sr. is around six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Deputies say he may have a low-cut hairstyle and a goatee or full bears.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you know Williams’ location.