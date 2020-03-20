Macon-Bibb mayor issues administrative order regarding funerals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert issued an administrative order Friday strongly discouraging indoor funerals involving 10 or more people.

The order, which is advisory only and does not carry the force of law, says the 10-person limit includes clergy or any employees or officials providing the funeral services.

“If indoor funeral services are offered, then sanitize all frequent contact points within the location on at least an hourly basis, in accordance with the recommendations of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including door knobs and handles between any public entrance and the location within the building where funeral services are held; door knobs and handles on all doors leading to and from office or restroom facilities, publicly accessible seating and restroom facilities; guestbook stands and writing utensils; podiums; and any other surfaces or objects that are frequently contacted or handled by guests,” the order said.

For funeral services being conducted outdoors, the mayor asks for people to take steps to ensure members of the crowd arrive separately and for people to stand or sit at least six feet apart.

The mayor says funeral directors should encourage customers wishing to have large memorial services to do so “after the current public health emergency has resolved.”