Police: Man who shot daughter in the neck arrested

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say an Atlanta man who shot his three-year-old daughter in the neck while handling a gun has been arrested.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police charged Sahir Duvall with reckless conduct Friday after he took his daughter to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Police say Duvall unintentionally shot himself in the hand and the same bullet struck the daughter in the neck. Authorities say both Duvall and the girl are in stable condition.

Duvall has previously been arrested over a dozen times on various charges, including weapons charges and aggravated assault.