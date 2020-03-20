Man steals liquor, cash from Cheer’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a commercial burglary.

The incident happened at “Cheer’s”, on Northside Drive on March 13 around 4 a.m..

Bibb County deputies say a man entered the business by pulling out the glass from a front door. They say he then stole four bottles of liquor and cash.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.