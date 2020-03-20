Mercer pitcher Jackson Kelley named one of D1 baseball’s top sophomore pitchers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer pitcher Jackson Kelley has been crowned one of the best in his class for being a beast at what he does.

Kelly has been named among the best sophomore pitchers by D1 baseball. He cracked the Top 50, coming in at No. 32.

- Advertisement -

Before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kelly left the mound smoking like a chimney.

He had a perfect 3-0 record in four starts, pitched a team-high 25.2 innings and his ERA was 0.70, which was the best in the Southern Conference.

Here’s Mercer head baseball coach Craig Gibson on Kelley.

THE COACH

Related Article: Mercer football parts ways with head football coach

“The thing about me with Jackson is, you know, just this demeanor, heart, his fight and his mound presence, especially. He’s one of the greatest competitors we’ve had in a short time here. 8.2 innings to beat West Virginia last weekend, so he’s a special guy. He was on track for a special season, but hopefully when the season starts we’ll get that guy back for sure.”