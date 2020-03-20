Mom To Mom: Gratitude Scavenger Hunt

Mom to Mom

In this episode of Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson reminds us that kids can seem ungrateful from time to time.

“I mean you offer them something nice and then they come at you and try to upsell you on things,” Mandy said.

Mandy says the Gratitude Scavenger Hunt is a perfect way to get your kids active and moving around the home — all while searching for things that they are grateful for.

The Gratitude Scavenger Hunt

Print a gratitude chart from Natural Beach Living, which gives you all kinds of activities for your kids to do. Now you can do it each day that they’re home. Some of the things that you will find on this list for your kids to do: Find something outside that they enjoy looking at Find something that is their favorite color Discover something new that they haven’t necessarily noticed before Find something they are grateful for



Mandy says there are lots of awesome things on this list — things that your kids can appreciate a lot more around the home.

Mandy says this is the perfect exercise to do around the house, especially if you find yourself aggravated with the kids. This will get them active and help cultivate an attitude of gratitude.

