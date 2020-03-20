Monroe County resident infected with COVID-19

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County resident has been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19.

This is according to a news release from Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

North Central Health District epidemiologists confirmed the additional case of COVID-19 within the 13-county district.

The news release says that the latest case involves a Monroe County resident. The person has been hospitalized, and the source of exposure is unknown.

Health officials say NCHD is working to identify the person’s source of exposure and any close contacts. Those exposed will be contacted and be provided with information on self-quarantining and monitoring for respiratory symptoms.

So far, NCHD confirmed four cases of COVID-19 throughout the 13-county district in Central Georgia.