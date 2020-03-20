Perry declares for local state of emergency

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry City Council members voted unanimously to declare a local state of emergency after Houston County reported its first COVID-19 case.

Mayor Randall Walker says the city is still providing services. The declaration allows the mayor to make decisions without the council’s vote.

Walker says the city is not on lockdown, has no curfew, and he encourages businesses to remain open. However, he urges residents to follow the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines.