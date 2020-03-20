Rain chances increase this weekend in Middle Georgia

A cold front is pushing through Georgia this evening bringing a few spots of rain and increasing clouds.



The cold front will slow down and eventually stall over the area through Saturday. This will keep rain chances in Middle Georgia through the day Saturday, but it shouldn’t be a total rain out. In fact, we will likely see some sunshine.

Highs will top in the upper 70’s low 80’s, dependent on how much sunlight we see. Cooler conditions will start to fill in by Saturday night with lows in the mid 50’s.



Sunday will bring a cloudy and cool day to Middle Georgia. A wedge front will set up to our north and clouds will help to hamper much warming.

Sunday, heavy rain will be possible across the area, embedded in a larger system of moderate off and on rainfall. This rain will hang around through the evening on Sunday.



Next week will likely start out pretty soggy with the potential for heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday. Rain sticks around through the middle of the week with a lower chance each day through Wednesday.

By the end of the week dry weather will start to settle in with plenty of sunshine on the way. Highs will warm back from the 70’s at the start of the week into the 80’s by Thursday.