Scammers target consumers during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about products that can treat, prevent or cure the COVID-19.

This is according to a news release for the Georgia attorney general’s office.

The news release says Carr is helping reinforce The White House National Security Council’s message about misinformation concerning a national lockdown or quarantine. He also wants to help reinforce local law enforcement warnings to consumers about door-to-door and drive-by testing solicitations.

In a statement, Chris Carr said:

“Scammers may try to take advantage of consumers during a time when fears and health concerns are at an all-time high. At best, these fake cures are simply a waste of money, while at worst, they can have dire consequences.”

The news release states that the following companies have received warning letters from the FTC and FDA for selling unapproved or misbranded products that the companies claimed could treat or prevent COVID-19:

Vital Silver

Aromatherapy Ltd.

N-ergetics

GuruNanda, LLC

Vivify Holistic Clinic

Herbal Amy LLC

The Jim Bakker Show

The FDA has also warned consumers against drinking a product called “Miracle Mineral Solution” or “MMS,” which has been touted as a way to prevent COVID-19 and cure a myriad of other illnesses, including cancer and HIV/AIDS.

To report scams, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division:

CALL: 404-651-8600 inside the metro Atlanta area

CALL: 1-800-869-1123 toll-free outside of the metro Atlanta calling area

To report suspected scams or price gouging online, visit consumer.ga.gov.