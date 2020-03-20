When to call 911 with COVID-19 symptoms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 911 call center employees say people are calling in believing they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Law enforcement and health experts are urging everyone to not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum and spokesperson for North Central Health District, Michael Hokanson, say if you’re experiencing symptoms, you should call your doctor.

“If you are just looking for testing or for specific information, you just need to contact your healthcare provider,” Hokanson said.

Sheriff Mitchum says if you’re experiencing severe symptoms, like shortness of breath, then call 911.

“If it so happens to be they don’t have a way to go, then they can call 911 and request an ambulance and medical services will come and they’ll screen them right there and carry them where they need to be carried to,” Mitchum said.

If you call 911 for COVID-19 symptoms, the call center will direct you to the North Central Health District or the Georgia Department of Health hotline.

For non-emergencies, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.