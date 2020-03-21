Baldwin County Courthouse going by appointment only starting Monday, March 23rd

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Monday, March 23rd, residents in Baldwin County will now have to make in appointment at the County’s courthouse. That’s according to a Baldwin County notice sent to 41NBC.
According to the notice, the change is in response to the “evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Baldwin County will continue to provide services and county employees are required to report to work as normal.
If you need to get a hold of any of Baldwin County’s departments, here’s a list of the numbers to call.
- Board of Commissioners – (478)445-4791
- Bus License/Permit/Code Enforcement – (478)445-4205
- District Attorney – (478)445-5261
- Solicitor General – (478)445-4445
- Clerk of Count – (478)445-4007
- Tax Commissioner – (478)445-4813
- Tax Assessor – (478)445-5300
- Probate Court – (478)445-4807
- Magistrate Court – (478)445-4446
- Juvenile Court – (478)445-7060
- Public Defender – (478)445-8100
- Voter Registration -(478)696-3007