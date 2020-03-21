Baldwin County Courthouse going by appointment only starting Monday, March 23rd

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Monday, March 23rd, residents in Baldwin County will now have to make in appointment at the County’s courthouse. That’s according to a Baldwin County notice sent to 41NBC.

According to the notice, the change is in response to the “evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Baldwin County will continue to provide services and county employees are required to report to work as normal.

If you need to get a hold of any of Baldwin County’s departments, here’s a list of the numbers to call.