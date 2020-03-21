Baldwin County Courthouse going by appointment only starting Monday, March 23rd

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Monday, March 23rd, residents in Baldwin County will now have to make in appointment at the County’s courthouse. That’s according to a Baldwin County notice sent to 41NBC.

According to the notice, the change is in response to the “evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Baldwin County will continue to provide services and county employees are required to report to work as normal.

If you need to get a hold of any of Baldwin County’s departments, here’s a list of the numbers to call.

 

  • Board of Commissioners – (478)445-4791
  • Bus License/Permit/Code Enforcement – (478)445-4205
  • District Attorney – (478)445-5261
  • Solicitor General – (478)445-4445
  • Clerk of Count – (478)445-4007
  • Tax Commissioner – (478)445-4813
  • Tax Assessor – (478)445-5300
  • Probate Court – (478)445-4807
  • Magistrate Court – (478)445-4446
  • Juvenile Court – (478)445-7060
  • Public Defender – (478)445-8100
  • Voter Registration -(478)696-3007

