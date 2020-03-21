Houston County buildings limiting public access starting Monday, March 23rd

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Monday, March 23rd, Houston County buildings and facilities will be limiting access to the public. That’s according to a news release from the Houston County Board of Commissioners.

According to the release, the decision was made after an employee with Houston Healthcare tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, on Wednesday.

It goes on to say that the action was taken “to slow or minimize the potential for localized spread.”

County employees will continue to report to work during their normal shifts and are available by telephone or electronic means. Certain field workers like inspectors, roads and water crews, animals control officers, and others will be perform their duties outside of assigned offices. Residents are encouraged to use online resources to make payments or conduct other business. Solid waste collection service will be limited to cart contents only, bulk waste is suspended for the time being.

For a list of Houston County departments and phone numbers, visit www.houstoncountyga.org/directory.cms