Georgia beaches closed to the public during COVID-19 pandemic

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some beaches in Georgia are closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemiC

According to a news release posted on Glynn County’s Fire Rescue Facebook page, St. Simons Island beaches, including the pier, will be closed to the public starting Saturday, March 21st through Monday, April 13th. Jekyll Island beaches and beach restrooms will be closed until further notice as well. The release says this is corresponds with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s state of emergency declaration.

Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Public School Police will begin patroling the beaches to move beachgoers.

According to the City of Tybee Island’s website, the mayor signed an emergency directive closing Tybee Island beaches as well.